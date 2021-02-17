Coronavirus A new variant of coronavirus was found in Finland, which is less visible in the pcr test than before

The transformation was detected by the Finnish laboratory Vita Laboratories. The sample is from southern Finland. The infectivity, susceptibility or spread of the new virus strain is not yet known.

From Finland an entirely new variant of the coronavirus has been found. He was the first to talk about it Yle.

Last week, the transformation was discovered by the Finnish laboratory Vita Laboratories together with the Institute of Biotechnology of the University of Helsinki. The sample is from southern Finland.

The variant is named Fin-796H and has features that have also been observed in viral variants in Britain and South Africa, Vita Laboratories said in a statement.

Several variants of the coronavirus have already been found in the world. Almost all of them are descendants of the British variant or the South African, Brazilian or Japanese variant. According to the release, the variant now found in Finland differs from all of these. Its inheritance has the same features as the previously widespread variants in the world, but it does not appear to belong to the evolution line of any of the previously known variants.

It is not yet known where the variant has evolved. It is probable that the variant has developed elsewhere than in Finland, as the Finnish population has had few viral infections compared to many other countries.

Certain mutations in the coronavirus genome lead to increased infectivity. Others affect the effectiveness of vaccine protection. According to Vita Laboratories, the new variant has mutations of both types.

In addition, the variant has a mutation in a region recognized by the PCR method for the N gene recommended by the World Health Organization.

Thus, not all pcr tests may detect a new transformation. In the Pcr test, viral gene regions are identified from a sample.

In Finland, methods are typically used that identify at least two viral gene regions.

“This may not be the case in other countries, so the finding may be of great international significance,” says Vita Laboratory Clinical Microbiology Specialist, Docent Sakari Jokiranta in the bulletin.

Viruses the transformation is common and the transformed virus may not be more contagious or dangerous. Evidence of the properties of the variant will only be obtained when more information is available on its distribution and chains of infection.

Nothing is yet known about the infectiveness, susceptibility or spread of the new virus strain, said microbiologist and docent Taru Meri From Vita Laboratories to Yle.

According to Vita laboratories, the new variant does not find, for example, the N501Y mutation, which combines variants from Britain, South Africa and Brazil, and which is associated with more sensitive infectivity.

Next the variant is subjected to whole-genome sequencing, which allows analysis of the changes. The variant can then be compared to other known variant sequences.

“It wonders if more variants can be found in the close circle, for example, by tracing, and whether there would be other features that would affect the infection. And of course, are there any changes in the genome sequence in other important areas related to analytics that everyone needs to take into account in the future, ”Meri told Yle.