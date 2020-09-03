The bus’s air conditioning system circulated the air inside the passenger compartment and did not renew it, which no doubt contributed to the spread of Covid-19 throughout the bus, explain the authors of the study.

In January, at the very start of what would become the Covid-19 pandemic, an infected and asymptomatic passenger contaminated a third of his poorly ventilated coach during a journey of less than an hour and a return, new clue that the coronavirus is very likely transmitted by air, according to an article published Tuesday, September 2 by the American medical journal Jama Internal Medicine (in English).

Experts from the Chinese Centers for Disease Control describe interviewing and testing passengers who were taken in two buses to a Buddhist event in Ningbo city on Jan. 19 during a 50-minute ride (with return to two same coaches). No one wore a mask.

A person in her sixties, without symptoms, was most likely the index case, as she had previously had contact with people in Wuhan, where the epidemic started. She was seated on the right side in a row in the middle of coach number 2, between two other passengers. A total of 23 other passengers on this bus were infected, out of 68 people. Conversely, no infection was found in bus number one, which is identical.

What is notable is that the circle of infections was much larger than the few rows around the 60-year-old, with infected people in the front and back of the bus: if the virus was only transmitted by large droplets, the circle would have been smaller since they generally fall within a perimeter of one or two meters. In addition, the index patient had no symptoms at the time of the trips, so he was not coughing.

The bus’s air conditioning system recirculated air inside the passenger compartment and did not renew it, which arguably helped spread the virus throughout the bus, the authors conclude.

“This investigation suggests that, in closed environments where there is air recirculation, SARS-CoV-2 is a highly transmissible pathogen,” they write.