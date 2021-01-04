Coronavirus A new spike in infection may just be coming, testing collapsed during the Christmas holidays – Mayor Vapaavuori: “It is clear that restrictions will continue”

In the Hus area, the number dropped from 9,000 tests to 2,500 tests at Christmas.

The metropolitan area and Uusimaa’s corona coordination groups will meet on Tuesday to discuss the corona situation and the continuation of existing restrictions. In addition, topics include a new transformative virus, vaccines, and a possible spike in the disease caused by Christmas and New Year.

“In the current disease situation, it is clear that restrictions will continue. Disease rates are still far too high for restrictions to be lifted altogether, ”said the Mayor of Helsinki, a member of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group. Jan Vapaavuori (kok) says.

The current restrictions apply until the end of this week.

For example, all recreational activities organized by municipalities for children and young people have been suspended indoors and for those over 20 years of age also outdoors. Public events are limited to ten people, and close contacts are recommended to be limited only between the same household or people treated as such.

In addition, public spaces open to the public are closed. High schools and vocational schools are in distance education.

On Monday, 147 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed in Finland, on Sunday 168. A large part of the infections are still in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Although According to Vapaavuori, the restrictions cannot be waived, according to him, the hobbies of children and young people must be taken under a magnifying glass in particular.

“They have a lower risk of infection than adults. In addition, it must be assessed whether the negative effects of a ban on hobbies increase to an unreasonable extent or whether it would be more sensible to relax restrictions in this regard, ”he ponders.

He said the relaxation may not be agreed tomorrow, but it will certainly be in the discussions.

Vapaavuori does not believe that middle schools will be transferred to distance education. The issue was discussed before Christmas, when clusters of infections were found in a few schools and infections seemed to increase among teenagers.

According to Vapaavuori, the reason for keeping schools in contact teaching is the same as in hobby activities: the negative effects are easily greater than the positive ones, as not all young people receive equal support from home.

According to the mayor, both good and bad signs are visible in the current corona situation.

“The disease situation has clearly eased and infection rates have fallen, but at the same time test numbers have plummeted. In addition, there is uncertainty about the extent to which a new transformation virus is coming to Finland and whether there is still a spike in infection caused by Christmas and New Year. Especially since the New Year, there is so little time that the spike in infections that it may cause is not yet visible. ”

Symptoms of coronary heart disease can take days to develop, and the disease often gets worse within 1 to 2 weeks of becoming ill.

When stricter restrictions were introduced on 30 November, infection rates began to decline rapidly in Finland and the Helsinki metropolitan area. They have also remained relatively low.

Patient numbers have also remained stable. Hus hospitals currently have 52 people, 11 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Prior to the introduction of restrictions, the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Uusimaa was heavily criticized that the region was delaying the introduction of tougher restrictions.

“The current figures and their evolution prove that the measures were taken on time and have been effective. In addition, the restrictions and their timing were fully in line with the government’s own hybrid strategy and THL’s policies, ”says Vapaavuori.

According to Markus Mäkijärvi, Chief Medical Officer of HUS, coronation vaccination could get off to a good start this week when the Saints are over, but the problem is the poor availability of vaccines.­

Husin chief physician Markku Mäkijärvi says he is concerned about the new transformation virus and the corona spike that may be caused by the holidays.

“Little is known about the mutated virus, so it is difficult to assess its effects on possible new restrictions in the future,” says Mäkijärvi.

However, the capital region’s means of defeating the corona are already well in place. Therefore, if new restrictions had to be decided because of the virus, there would be little left to do at regional level.

“In addition to transferring high school students to distance learning, the new way would be mainly a total ban on public events,” says Mäkijärvi.

This week, the area will continue to focus on vaccinating sote personnel. In nursing homes Vaccinations have also been started.