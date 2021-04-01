Coronavirus A new policy for schools and kindergartens in Helsinki: leaders can tell immediately which group has been infected

Exposure mapping may still take more than a week.

Helsinki Deputy Mayor for Social and Health Affairs Sanna Vesikansa (Green) and Deputy Mayor for Education and Training Pia Pakarinen (kok) opened the corona situation of schools and kindergartens in the city council’s corona information on Wednesday.

The message was that efforts will be made to relieve the congestion of infection tracing vigorously and that information on exposures will be targeted and accelerated. Those in voluntary quarantine will receive distance learning in the future.

In addition, both deputy mayors stressed that schools and kindergartens are still not significant sites of infection.

Vesikansan According to Helsinki, Helsinki is currently investing heavily in clearing congestion tracking in schools and kindergartens. Exposure mapping may still take more than a week. The situation has continued since the beginning of March.

In addition, problems have been caused by the fact that the first bulletins related to Korona exposures in schools not told, the category in which the exposure occurred. This has caused confusion among parents who have not known whether their children should be quarantined.

“There has been a queue for tracing because the number of infections has risen sharply until recently. Once the infections have decreased, it has also eased the tracing situation, ”Vesikansa said.

“Breaking queues is now something we’re really investing in. We make isolation calls in less than a day, ie at target times. We start reporting exposures via text message, which speeds up reaching those exposed. In addition, in the future, school principals will indicate in their initial bulletins which class or group is affected by the exposure. ”

The Water People stressed that the study does not support the idea of ​​“massive and large-scale quarantines” in schools.

“When the exposure is limited locally, children’s right to basic education is better preserved.”

Pia Pakarinen said that in addition to those quarantined, those in voluntary quarantine will receive distance learning in the future. This has not been the case in the past.

“Distance learning can mean, for example, hourly streaming or another way of distance learning, such as Teams,” Pakarinen said.

HS said on Wednesday that 14 per cent of all Uusimaa corona infections are currently diagnosed in 0-9 year olds. According to Vesikansa and Pia Pakarinen, however, according to the available information, schools and kindergartens are not to blame for the situation.

“The coronary infection situation in schools and kindergartens is a cause for concern for many, but schools and kindergartens are not the environments that run the epidemic. Distance education has not reduced corona infections in those age groups who have been in distance education. Infections spread mainly among family and friends, ”Pakarinen said.

The same message was with the Water Nation.

“Continued infections in schools and kindergartens are still very rare. In both, testing has also been significantly increased, ”he said.

Pakarinen also spoke more broadly about the harmful effects of prolonged distance learning, especially in secondary schools, ie high schools and vocational schools.

“In vocational schools, 70 per cent of students in the survey said that learning has been impaired much or somewhat. Loneliness and depression among high school students have increased sharply and learning outcomes have declined. ”

Answers raised some doubts in other city councilors. For example Johanna Sydänmaa (Green) said he had received a lot of messages from schools and kindergartens.

“It is felt there that the infections and their numbers in these places are underestimated,” Sydänmaa said.

In its reply, Vesikansa stated that according to national and international data and information from Helsinki’s infection surveillance, the infections originate mainly from adults.

“It is much less common for a child to infect an adult. In any case, it is very important that the mask is worn by all those who, for their work, cannot prevent close contact. ”

Laura Rissanen (Kok) also asked whether a mask expulsion for children under 12 years of age has been considered in Helsinki due to the worsening infection situation of children.

“There has been a lot of discussion for and against the masks, but there aren’t any coming at the moment. Of course, the situation is being monitored, ”Pakarinen said.