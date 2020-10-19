Coronavirus A new form of coronavirus was reportedly found in Norway, with about a thousand people quarantined

Most of those infected are in their twenties and the symptoms have been relatively mild.

Norwegian Based on preliminary studies, a new form of coronavirus has been found in Trondheim. The Norwegian was the first to report Dagbladet. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health, FHI, is investigating a new form of the virus.

The new form of the virus has been linked to an infection chain that originated in a pub in Trondheim. About a thousand people have been quarantined for safety because the new form may be more contagious than the previous ones. A significantly smaller number, 35 people, are directly exposed.

“It [karanteeniin asetettujen ihmisten määrä] is larger than usual because we have noticed that this virus has become somewhat easier to infect and we have therefore taken more stringent measures than usual to stop it, “Trondheim Municipality Tove Røsstad said Aftonbladetille.

Røsstadin according to most of those infected are in their twenties, but there are also a few in their fifties. The virus has not caused a serious illness, and the symptoms of all those infected have been relatively mild, at least at the time of diagnosis.

“We started to suspect a new form of the virus last week when we found that the virus spreads more easily and people get sick faster,” Røsstad told Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation To NRK.

According to him, those infected may not even have been in very close contact with each other, meaning the infection has spread over a longer distance than before.

For now there is no information on where the virus came from, Røsstad said in an interview with NRK. According to him, a similar variation of the virus has not been found before in Norway or any other country.

It has been known in the past that the coronavirus transforms and may become a more susceptible version. The discovery of new forms is a natural part of the evolution of the virus.