A new flight Aerolineas Argentinas departed at dawn this Saturday for Moscow to bring more Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus to Argentina.

Under flight number AR1080, Airbus A-330 – registration LV-GIF, modified as a freighter – took off from Ezeiza International Airport a few minutes before 2 am and plans to land in Russia at midnight (local time), after just over 15 hours of travel.

As for the return, the plane is expected to touch Argentine soil at 7:30 p.m. next Sunday.

Following the modality of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, the amount of doses that will arrive will be reported once the cargo is on the aircraft, which has a crew of 20 people, including commanders, co-pilots, maintenance personnel, dispatch technician and cabin crew.

“As in the previous flights, the vaccines produced by the Gamaleya institute will be transferred in containers of the ‘thermobox’ type at a temperature of 18 degrees below zero and with an additional refrigeration load, “Aerolineas said in a statement.

Its about 14th flight carried out by the flag carrier to Russia. The first arrived in Ezeiza on December 24, 2020 and brought 300 thousand doses of component 1.

A new mission sets out to find doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Photo Reuters.

While the last trip so far was the one that arrived in the country on April 30, when flight AR1065 brought a departure from 765,545 doses of component 1 of Sputnik V.

According to official data, so far 4,975,590 doses of component 1 of Sputnik V have arrived in the country; 1,060,155 doses of component 2 of the same vaccine; 1,662,400 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 4,000,000 applications of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine; what makes a total of 11,698,145 doses.

Of all these, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor, 11,324,974 have been distributed, of which 8,820,691 have already been applied.

The arrival of all vaccines

As rebuilt Clarion Based on official data, the country has received 11,324,974 doses of vaccines against covid-19 so far, according to the following detail: – December 24, 2020: 300,150 doses of component 1 of Sputnik V.

– January 16, 2021: 300,000 doses of Sputnik V Component 2.

– January 28, 2021: 220,000 doses of Sputnik V (110,000 for component 1 and 110,000 for component 2).

– February 12, 2021: 400,690 doses of Sputnik V Component 1.

– February 15, 2021: 580,000 doses of Covishield (it is the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India).

– February 26, 2021: 904,000 doses of Sinopharm.

– February 28, 2021: 96,000 doses of Sinopharm.

– February 28, 2021: 1,249,195 doses of Sputnik V (849,195 of component 1 and 400,000 of component 2).

– March 19, 2021: 330,000 doses of Sputnik V Component 1.

– March 22, 2021: 500,000 doses of Sputnik V (300,000 for component 1 and 200,000 for component 2).

– March 26, 2021: 370,000 doses of Sputnik V Component 1.

– March 28, 2021: 218,400 doses of AstraZeneca (by the Covax mechanism).

– March 30, 2021: 300,000 doses of Sputnik V (250,000 for component 1 and 50,000 for component 2).

– April 1, 2021: 1,000,000 doses of Sinopharm.

– April 4, 2021: 497,745 doses of Sputnik V Component 1.

– April 18, 2021: 864,000 doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca (from the Covax mechanism) (KLM).

– April 19, 2021: 800,000 doses of Sputnik V Component 1.

– April 25, 2021: 384,000 doses of Sinopharm.

– April 26, 2021: 371,200 doses of Sinopharm.

– April 29, 2021: 244,800 doses of Sinopharm.

– April 29, 2021: 1,000,000 doses of Sinopharm.

– April 30, 2021: 765,545 doses of Sputnik V Component 1.