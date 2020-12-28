Coronavirus A more contagious variant of the coronavirus has already been found in more than 20 countries around the world

The virus has been spreading in Britain since at least September.

In Britain an effective spread of the coronavirus variant has already been found in more than 20 countries.

On Monday Kouvolan Sanomat said that the variant has also been found in Finland. The carrier of the conversion was confirmed in Kymenlaakso during the Christmas holidays and he had come from Western Europe, the magazine says.

On Monday South Korea said it had also found a new variant. South Korean health officials said three people who came from London on December 22 had been diagnosed with the conversion, Reuters news agency reported.

On Sunday, the conversion was reported to have been found in Jordan, Canada, Portugal and Norway.

In the past, in addition to Britain, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, France, Sweden and Spain have also reported the virus in Europe.

In Asia, the variant has also spread to at least Singapore and Japan. On the African continent, the discovery of a variant has been reported in Nigeria and South Africa. Elsewhere, the conversion has also been found in Australia and Lebanon.

The discovery of the virus in different countries has been reported by various media outlets, such as Reuters, AFP, Al Jazeera, Al Arabiya, the BBC, Sky News, Deutsche Welle and The Japan Times.

The virus the transformation was first observed in Britain. There, because of the conversion, the government unexpectedly imposed strict movement restrictions on London and the South East of England before Christmas.

The modified virus has been found to spread faster in Britain than the original coronavirus. However, it has not been found to cause more serious disease than the original.

The virus variant was first detected in September in the south of England, he says BBC.