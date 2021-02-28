Coronavirus A masseuse can be reached in Brussels on Monday, and a barber in Berlin: with the closure of Finland, the rest of Europe is already starting to open up

Berlin / London / Stockholm / Brussels

In Finland the coronavirus epidemic is worsening and restrictions are tightening. In many European countries, the opposite is true: months of strict restrictions are finally beginning to be relaxed.

In Britain, Germany and Belgium, for example, restaurants and many shops have been closed for a long time. In Belgium, hairdressers have already opened, but in Berlin, barbershops are expected next week, in London as early as April.

Where in Finland the people of Helsinki have traveled to a cottage or to Lapland for a winter holiday, the people of Berlin and the people of London have had to stay strictly at home.

In Sweden, on the other hand, recommendations have been tightened this week. Concerns include the ski holiday season, during which many Swedes have headed to ski and downhill resorts.

The child referred to a lesson at Gustav-Falke Primary School in Berlin after the school opened after restrictions on 22 February.­

Barbers are queuing up in Berlin

In Berlin people have been queuing outside barber and hairdressers this week to make an appointment for next week. Barbers and hairdressers will be the first service to open their doors on March 1 after closing in December.

Barber closures have taken a toll on Germany, and social media is looking for information about barbers and hairdressers working in the dark. The payment of compensation promised to entrepreneurs has been badly tangled.

The restaurants were last open in October. Domestic tourism is prohibited, and in high-incidence areas, it is possible to ban travel 15 kilometers away from home.

Retail stores are protesting their losses to online shopping with signs placed on store windows. After the snow conquered Germany many would have liked to buy or rent skis, but the shops remained closed. Now spring shoes cannot be matched in the store.

Virtually all services except grocery stores and pharmacies have been closed for two months.

Lock began under Christmas, and during that time there has been only “emergency care” in schools and kindergartens that has not been available to everyone. In some families, primary school children have cared for kindergarten children while their parents have been working.

German primary schools returned to contact teaching on Monday as part-time instruction. Half of the time is distance learning at home. The capacity of kindergartens has been increased, but not everyone who wants to can get their children to care yet. In schools, each group has its own break range. From the first grade onwards, there is a mask requirement in schools.

The German relaxation plan includes that opening can be continued when the seven-day incidence figure for several days is below 35. The figure has been over 60 for a week and has risen after falling throughout the early part of the year.

The German strategy includes a sharp increase in the use of rapid tests, which are expected in grocery stores and pharmacies in March.

In England, restaurants, cafes and pubs were closed under Christmas. Only takeaway food is allowed. Pictured is a closed tea room in Buckingham on Tuesday.­

Britain plans to celebrate Midsummer freely

From Britain In general, Finland has lived in great freedom throughout the pandemic period. In England, for example, all social meetings outside one’s own family and the safety bubble have been banned since 20 December.

Even meeting a guy on a park bench by a coffee cup is still forbidden – not to mention inviting guests to their own home.

In December, restaurants, cafes, pubs, museums, sports venues, hairdressers and a large number of shops were closed. Restaurant pick-up is allowed. Public events were banned last spring.

It is only allowed to leave the home for a grocery store or other necessary shopping, doctor and work if teleworking is not possible. You can also go outside in the surrounding area once a day. Traveling outside your immediate area is prohibited, not to mention domestic or international travel.

On Monday prime minister Boris Johnson introduced the tentative timetable to how England is slowly beginning to loosen its interest rates. Very strict restrictions and rapidly advancing vaccinations have led to a clear decline in infections and the number of hospital patients.

Britain had already vaccinated about 18.7 million people by Friday. More than 700,000 adults had received the second dose. The countries of the United Kingdom – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – decide on interest rate restrictions independently. Virtually all countries are currently subject to strict restrictions, the so-called Lockdown mode.

In England, all schools will be opened first: contact teaching will start again on 8 March. At the same time, two-person meetings will be allowed outdoors, such as in parks. Residents of nursing homes and other care homes may begin to receive one designated visitor.

Shops, museums, gyms and hairdressers, as well as outdoor terraces for restaurants and pubs, will open on 12 April. From mid-May, indoor restaurant service as well as limited in-house villages will be allowed. Theaters and concert halls also open, but the audience has a ceiling.

Travel abroad will be available again in the second half of May, if the situation allows. Restrictions may be re-tightened if the disease situation worsens.

Johnson promises that the Midsummer week would get rid of even the latest restrictions. Then again, conferences, festivals and grand weddings should be organized.

The passenger wore a face mask on the Stockholm metro in January.­

In Sweden, the mask recommendation has been expanded

In Sweden there is uncertainty about the summer party. Problems with EU vaccine procurement are also reflected in Sweden, where it is now being considered whether the goal of vaccinating the entire nation by midsummer will be achieved. It was reported on Friday that Sweden will receive only a third of the promised vaccines by the end of February.

According to the authorities, a sufficient number of vaccines for the whole nation will arrive in Sweden before the middle of the year, but the problem is that in that case, mass vaccinations should be arranged on a very fast schedule.

There has been a slight increase in the number of coronary infections in Sweden, but the number of new coronary deaths has fallen rapidly recently. However, fears of more susceptible mutations are reflected in the tightening of recommendations. This week, restaurant opening hours have been tightened in Sweden and regional recommendations have been made on the use of masks, among other things.

In Stockholm, for example, the mask is now recommended for use on public transport around the clock and in all spaces where it is difficult to keep a distance from others, such as workplaces. However, representatives of public transport in Stockholm said on Friday that only about a fifth of passengers wear the mask despite the tightening of recommendations.

The change in the mask recommendation has also sparked a debate about what the original strategy of the Swedish Public Health Agency and decision-makers was. For a long time, Sweden was the only country in the world where the general mask recommendation did not apply.

Minister of Social Affairs and Health Lena Hallengrenia was accused of lying this week when he said in a television interview that the position of the government and the Public Health Agency since the beginning of the pandemic has been that a face mask should be worn.

A representative of Hallengren defended the minister, who, according to the representative, did not speak in an interview about a mask recommendation but about masks as protective equipment.

There are more masks in the streetscape of Stockholm than before. Rising temperatures have also led city dwellers to increasingly have coffee on the terraces.

Many Swedes have gone on ski holidays to ski resorts, and concerns have been raised, for example, by employees at Sälen Ski Resort who have been at work despite coronary infections.

In Belgium, church events have allowed a maximum of 15 parishioners at a time. Picture last Sunday of the Koekelberg Basilica in Brussels, one of the largest Catholic church buildings in the world.­

In Belgium, terraces are expected to open

Belgian cities have looked deserted since October, when restaurants, cafes and bars had to close their doors.

Citizens look forward to the terraces opening up, as eating out and snoring in the bars is a popular pastime. However, a wave of bankruptcies is expected to be fierce. According to some predictions, as many as half of the catering businesses are under threat of bankruptcy.

Belgium has so far avoided the dreaded third wave of the coronavirus, and the number of cases has been steady since December. In the very last few days, however, the figures have looked worse again.

Prime minister Alexander de Croo has not yet wanted to give a timetable for lifting the restrictions. De Croon said the next three weeks in particular are critical to seeing how the mutations in the virus spread.

Combating the third wave has so far required a severe restriction on human interaction. The family is only allowed to see one and the same person. I have been able to meet four outside. Masks are recommended wherever a safety distance cannot be maintained. In many places, non-masking can result in fines.

Belgium has also restricted travel in an unprecedented way. You must not leave the country except for necessary reasons, and the matter can be checked at the border. The European Commission pointed out to Belgium and Finland this week about oversized border measures.

Belgium has been proud that all the shops have been able to remain open after a short closure. Kindergartens as well as primary and secondary schools are also open, upper secondary education is half-distance and half-school. Next, the presence of upper secondary schools will be increased.

Relief has already been received: hairdressers have opened their doors, and beauty salons will open on Monday. The masseuse can also be reached again.