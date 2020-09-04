Coronavirus A mask can cause skin symptoms even for those who don’t usually have problems – Your doctor will list seven things to avoid “mask acne”

The condition of the skin during the mask period is affected by, for example, the mask material, face washing and make-up.

Multi the Finn is already used to wearing a mask for congested situations. At the same time, some have found that the face sweats and moistens from the breathing air under the mask quite a bit.

Can the mask cause skin problems?

Yes you can confirmed by Terveystalo’s general practitioner Emilia Lagus. The skin can cause symptoms due to the use of a mask in many ways.

Because the mask is designed to prevent any viruses in the breathing air from entering the environment, it creates hot, moist air inside the mask.

“The microbes on the skin like this situation, which can then show up as skin problems,” Lagus sums up.

Skin may irritate and dry easily. As the air soon gets colder, facial skin may also become more sensitive.

If a person already has skin conditions such as acne or rosacea, they are easily aggravated under the mask.

Lagus, on the other hand, emphasizes that even if a person has not had acne or other skin problems in the past, wearing a mask can trigger them. You may suddenly have pimples on your skin.

“There is already a worldwide buzzword for acne like this caused or exacerbated by a mask, maskne. That is the real thing, ”the doctor confirms.

Based on Lagus ’tips, we listed seven things to consider when using a mask to keep your skin in good condition.

1. The right kind of mask

It is especially important that you choose a mask that fits and fits you. It should not rub your face unnecessarily, although this cannot be completely avoided.

Too loose a mask, on the other hand, has to be lifted all the time, which contaminates the mask and reduces its protective effect.

In terms of material, the coin has two sides, Lagus says.

“A mask that would be the best and most breathable for the skin is not the most effective option to prevent a pandemic. I recommend choosing a surgical mask or a mask made of natural materials such as cotton. ”

2. Wash your face often – but gently

Regular face washing is also key during the Korona period.

If the skin is properly oily, Lagus advises washing your face every time you take off the mask.

Instead of strong substances, it is suitable to prefer gentle detergents, such as micellar water. This should be used if you want to clean your skin when changing the mask. That’s when it easily travels in your bag.

“Otherwise, it’s better to choose the right cleanser for your skin type.”

3. Don’t forget to moisturize

In addition to washing the face, Lagus emphasizes the importance of moisturizing.

“Now we have to pay very special attention to it,” he says.

You should choose a moisturizer according to your skin type. If your skin is oily, it is a good idea to prefer a light and gel-like cream. Thicker creams are suitable for drier skin.

“If the skin starts to become significantly irritated, it can always be oiled before and after using the mask. Humidification becomes even more important as the weather cools. ”

4. Change the mask often

“It would be terribly important to think of a mask as underwear,” Lagus says.

By this he suggests that the mask also needs to be washed and changed frequently. The dirty mask should by no means be put on the face, but should be washed between uses.

“The mask begins to collect sebum and impurities from the skin. In addition to deteriorating its effectiveness, the effects on the skin are more significant. ”

It would also be a good idea to take breaks. If, for example, you have to wear the mask for hours, it is a good idea to take it off your face for at least 15 minutes every four hours – just because of your skin.

5. No makeup

Makeup should not be put under the mask. In practice, this can be almost impossible if you want an even tone on your face with make-up cream.

“Then at least make sure you use a product that doesn’t aggravate the symptoms.” The product should not clog skin pores.

However, Lagus understands that for many, makeup is a matter of identity and a big part of everyday life. She encourages you to invest especially in eye makeup, which is well visible even behind the mask.

The mask easily collects sebum and impurities from the skin.­

6. Be careful with the beard

According to Lagus, the skin can be easily irritated under the beard. He has special instructions for men.

“While it’s important to wash your face, it’s just as important to make sure your facial area is dry before putting on the mask.”

Otherwise, skin that otherwise gets wet under the mask may be left to simmer under the beard and cause skin problems.

7. Avoid new products

The masking time is not the most conducive to the use of new skin care products. Instead, you should rely on old, proven products, Lagus says.

For example, the mask may increase the effect of vitamin A-based retinol products on the skin.

“They are effective substances. If your doctor has prescribed them, you should continue using them. If they cause harm, it is good to contact a doctor. ”

For example, as a self-procured anti-age treatment, it may be a good idea to reduce retinol products as they may be more susceptible to skin irritation under the mask.

In any case, the use should be scheduled in the evening, when many do not have to wear the mask as much on the face as during the day. If your skin still seems irritated, you should ask your pharmacist, dermatologist or GP for help.

“It can be that the skin is irritated by substances it wasn’t anywhere before. Then the professional’s instructions are in place. ”