Coronavirus A mandatory corona test will be introduced on Friday at the Tornio border for passengers arriving from Sweden

In the future, a person who refuses can report a crime to the police and be fined.

Lapin the regional government agency has ordered a compulsory health check for all passengers coming to the Tornio border crossing from the Swedish side. The inspection obligation takes effect on Friday and is valid until the end of the month.

Avin’s manager Leena Räsänen states that every person crossing the border is required to undergo a medical examination unless the passenger holds a certificate exempting him from the examination. Such a certificate is a negative corona test result or a certificate of a disease already contracted.

About 3,500 people a day cross the border during these times, up from 20,000 before Korona. The number has risen slightly since the bottom reading of a couple of thousand border crossers.

“The message to the citizens here now is that they would really consider whether crossing the border is necessary and that they would obtain preliminary tests,” says Räsänen.

Corona test made from Friday for everyone in the container right next to the crossing point. It works around the clock, and the result of the quick test is obtained in a quarter.

The reason for the forced inspections is that some exceeders have begun to refuse an inspection or related test. Now the refusing can be reported to the police for a health violation. Fines may be imposed as a penalty.

Border guards checked the reason for a car coming from Sweden for crossing the border in Tornio in March last year.­

Räsänen does not think about how many criminal reports would be made.

Coronation situation The Swedish side in Norrbotten County is much worse than the Finnish side in Lapland.

Avi made his decision after first consulting the Municipality of Tornio, the Border Guard, the Länsi-Pohja Hospital District, the police and the Department of Health and Welfare. According to Räsänen, the main concern of the respondents was whether the resources would be sufficient if the number of newcomers grew.

Mandatory medical examinations do not apply to children born in 2008 or later, to transport and logistics personnel in employment, or to those who hold a medical exemption certificate. Business travelers can present their weekly test certificates as before.