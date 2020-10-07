Coronavirus A man who exposed “up to hundreds” was only notified of his infection more than a week later – Corona flasher delays slow tracking

The exposure information provided by the corona flasher may linger along the way. Because the tracking is handled by public health, the person tested on the private side may have to wait up to days for the code to be entered into the Coron Flasher.

Together Problems have once again emerged in the central weapon of the Finnish corona fight, the Coron Flasher application.

The idea that an application would quickly notify its user of exposure to a coronavirus does not seem to hold true in all situations. In reality, the delay can sometimes be several days.

For example, a man from Vantaa, who was boating with his wife and friends, encountered problems with the corona flasher. After the trip, two guys got sick. They reported infections to Corona Flasher, but the couple’s phones did not alarm, even though they had been exposed to the virus.

The man took Mehiläinen’s drive-in test on Thursday and got a positive test result the same day. It was not until Sunday, three days after the result, that the coronavirus tracer called the man and quarantined him. He also got to report his infection on Sunday at the corona flasher.

Some of the people who were in close contact with the man received an exposure notification from their phone on Monday, some not then. The man himself has still not received a Corona Flasher notification about the exposure of the boating trip.

A man from Helsinki in turn, reports that he received the Corona Flashing Code on Saturday, a day after a positive result. However, the testing and tracing process was stretched so that the people he exposed did not receive Corona Flasher alerts until up to nine days after their exposure.

On the second Sunday, the phones of the Helsinki man, who became ill and was tested on the following Tuesday, were not alerted by the phones until last Sunday.

Before the onset of symptoms, apparently already at the infectious stage, the Helsinki-based man had been to golf clubs, sauna and restaurant dining with the group, among other things. The Helsinki man estimates that he has met dozens, maybe even hundreds of people.

A man from Vantaa The three-day delay from a positive test to contacting the tracker and obtaining the Koronavilkku code sounds like a long time, says Vantaa Health Service Manager Saara Ansamaa.

“When a positive result comes, the goal is to catch the sick on the same day. One hundred percent of it is not successful, because the tracing of the infection is now congested, ”says Ansamaa.

Entering the corona flasher opening code is part of the municipality’s or association of municipalities’ tracing work. Tracing is done in public health care because decisions related to illness are also made there. The doctor in charge of communicable diseases in the municipality makes quarantine decisions and issues certificates for infectious disease daily allowance.

Also found in the private health centers infections, therefore, be transferred from the public sector tracking.

Saara Ansamaa and Vantaa Infectious Diseases Nurse Aino Rista report that data are currently being transferred from the private to the public at a much faster pace than before.

People expectations about the tracking process and the operation of Koronavilku affect their experiences, says the Director of Information Management at the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Aleksi Yrttiaho.

Those on the private side may be surprised that the tracing is done on the public side.

“If there has been an expectation that everything will happen in private at the same time, the experience of not getting the unlock code, it feels like this didn’t go as expected,” Yrttiaho says.

According to him, trackers strive to be in touch with the sufferer within a day, and at the same time the Corona Flasher Code is also sent.

“The goal is to go through the entire pipeline as quickly as possible, from accessing the test and analyzing it to issuing and tracking the unlock code. Everything must work as well as possible to get the most out of it. ”

Self There is also a delay in the operation of the corona flasher. The application does not send alerts immediately after entering the unlock code. The system collects and distributes fresh codes only once a day, early in the morning. Thus, the infection information is not shared with others until the morning after entering the code.

“There is a planned delay related to data security and data protection,” Yrttiaho says.

Once the codes have been handed out in the morning, the Corona Flasher phones assess the risk of exposure based on the exposure data and send a warning message if the threshold is exceeded.

Last during the week, THL reported a technical fault in the Corona Flasher, which is why the app does not send a warning when the exposure has been long and continuous. For example, family members of an infected person or those on the same trip have not been notified.

“We have found a reason for this and it is currently being fixed,” says Solita, a technology expert who developed Koronavilku. Sami Köykkä. He is not aware that warnings have not been received in other cases.

Yrttiaho says that based on statistics, Koronavilkku seems to work quite well. Through it, about 900 people have now reported their infection. In September, more than a thousand people have had an Omaolo symptom assessment since the exposure report.

“This means that announcements come and are acted upon. There are also situations where Koronavilkku is the fastest and only way to be informed about possible exposure, ”says Yrttiaho.

To trap according to him, the most important thing would be that information on exposures would spread quickly.

“We still need to improve our own processes. A corona flasher is a good tool, but it is no substitute for man-made tracking work, ”he says.

According to Vantaa’s infectious disease nurse Aino Rista, despite Koronavilku, it is important to remember to follow the general recommendations.

“You can’t lull yourself into that sense of security that if I haven’t been notified, I haven’t been exposed.”

Not everyone uses the app, not all sufferers enter the code, or the app has been able to estimate that the contact has been so short or remote that no exposure has occurred, Rista lists.

“With bad luck, you can get infected even in shorter contact, which Koronavilkku estimates.”