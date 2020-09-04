The Minister of National Education specified that “12 structures” were closed in Metropolitan France, and “about 10” in Reunion.

The health protocol works, assures Jean-Michel Blanquer on Europe 1, Friday, September 4. While the start of the school year has been carried out in many establishments this week, the Minister of National Education announces the closure of around twenty establishments: “There are 12 structures in mainland France that are closed today – compared to the more than 60,000 schools, colleges and high schools that exist in France, so that’s a small figure – and in Reunion, we have around 10. , so that’s 22. “

“Regarding the classes, it is around a hundred, it obviously varies every day”, adds the Minister. In addition, approximately “250 protocols” related to the coronavirus are triggered every day.