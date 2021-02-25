Coronavirus A holiday at the Espoo Winter Center replaced the Pitkälä family’s trip north – HS readers gave tips for spending a safe ski holiday at home

Due to the corona epidemic, many families now spend their ski holidays at home instead of traveling. The winter center, which opened at Espoo’s Vermo Arena, had several families going out on Wednesday.

Exceptional time in the midst of a coronavirus epidemic this year will also require a different ski holiday than what many families are used to.

Miika Pitkälä says that without the epidemic, their families would probably spend a ski vacation in the north.

“We would have gone to grandma,” Pitkälä says.

However, Mummola is an excluded option in this situation. Pitkälä has decided to stay with his family for a holiday in the south, more specifically in Espoo.

At the beginning of February, a winter center was opened at the Vermo Arena in Leppävaara, Espoo. In the Vermo area, you can go downhill and play curling or ice golf. The tug of war has proven to be a hit, says one of the workers flocking to the area.

Three years old Minnea Pitkälä reaches out to patch a pony named Flora through the fence. Minnea, big sister Silva to Pitkälä and Father Miika Far from Wednesday day in Vermo is the first, real holiday.

“We had our first days off on the move. I didn’t really think about what to do, ”says Miika Pitkälä.

Even in Vermont, they did not originally plan to come. Silva Pitkälä was supposed to have an exercise camp in Nurmijärvi during the ski holiday week, but it was canceled due to the small number of participants.

“After that, we started thinking about what could be done here in the neighborhood. We have gone one day at a time, ”says Miika Pitkälä.

Winter Center The wonderland of winter was opened in February in Leppävaara, Espoo, for the Vermo Arena.­

Vermoon Pitkälät ended up with a family of friends.

“This was just an extempore idea when the guy suggested. For one holiday, we have been thinking about some indoor exercise place, even a trampoline park. ”

They have no specific plans. It doesn’t seem to bother, at least the youngest in the Pitkälä family.

“It hasn’t been any boring to be on the phone all the time,” says Silva Pitkälä about her holiday activities.

Miika Pitkälä sighs.

“It’s good that there’s something else to do here.”

Two against one.

Grandpa has no chance of winning Mona and Taina Siltavuorta in tug of war. The struggle ends with the victory of seven-year-old Mona and her grandmother Taina, which is vigorously ventilated.

Taina and Mona Siltavuori won the tug of war easily.­

Mona Siltavuori has come to Vermo to spend her ski holiday with her grandparents.

Before Vermo, Mona Siltavuori has had time to visit two spas to test her mermaid tail, which she received as a Christmas present. Because the swimming pools are closed in the metropolitan area, he has not had time to swim and try a gift before a ski holiday.

There are no other vacation plans after Vermo in Siltavuori. It has been difficult to come up with safe things to do, says Taina Siltavuori.

“At least there’s oxygen and space here,” he says.

However, a holiday cannot be called boring.

“Hey, he’s been in the spa for two days,” says Taina Siltavuori.

Still, in a normal winter, Bridge Mountains might do more.

“If it weren’t for the crown, I would be somewhere under the palm tree,” laughs Taina Siltavuori.

But now, after the tug of war, the experiment is at least playing icy mini golf. After Vermo, the direction is a home where it is possible to take care of stick horses, among other things.

Husky sled cool the edge of the fenced area of ​​Vermo to rest in cages. Almost as if it were in Lapland.

Espoo resident Ann-Marie Purontaus as well as 10 years old Jessica and 7 years old Erika are unanimous that the huskies have been the highlight of the holiday.

Ann-Marie Purontaus from Espoo and children Jessika and Eerika discovered the atmosphere of Lapland on husky rides in Vermo.­

Last year the family was in Lapland for a ski holiday week. Now the north is allowed to stay for the reason that Purontaus is at work for most of the holiday. In addition, the options for doing so have been limited by the fact that not everything is dared to be done.

“I was still on the alert for a corona test over the weekend that then dares to do even something,” says Purontaus.

HS readers shared tips for spending an exceptional ski vacation at home

HS asked readers how they plan to spend a ski vacation with their family and asked them to share their own vacation tips.

You can also get into the holiday atmosphere at home, just let your imagination run wild, tips one of the readers.

“I’m going to have a beach vacation day in the living room one day. Wearing towels on in summer outfits inside, sunglasses on the nose. Listen to music, play Uno and make restaurant food. The aftermath, of course, is superjats. In the evening, take a dip in the inflatable pool in the bathroom. ”

One reader said that even bags are packed for their family’s imaginative journey.

“We are planning an imaginary trip with the children to an invented travel destination. The children come up with the name of the country and city themselves, draw a map, craft a currency and write a travel guide. Suitcases are also packed. We leave for the trip straight from home, watching a video of the plane take off on the couch from Youtube. We cycle with our luggage out the back door and in the front door to marvel at the ‘hotel’ in this exotic destination. Children spend the night in each other’s rooms. Maybe we visit some exciting restaurant or order a local takeaway at home. The children are looking forward to the journey, and the five-year-old has already packed his suitcases, even though there is still more than a week to go. ”

Many the responses emphasized outdoor activities with the whole family.

Families are also told to go for a walk at sea and take forest trips, as well as winter sports on ice skating or sledding.

In addition, one of the readers suggests that snow can also be painted with water and food colors and build snow lanterns together, for example.

You can also go outside together without skiing or skating equipment.

“Geocaching is a fun, hobby for the whole family. This can be done alone, in pairs, with a guy, children, grandchildren. The hobby is free, but if you want, you can also get a paid app to search for terrain caches. However, the free app does very well. We already have children as adults, but with the grandchild and foster children, this has always been just as fun and exciting. ”

“You can take a tour to admire the murals, beautiful buildings, sculptures or special natural sites. Many associations and museums have made ready walking trails with guided tours. According to the hot juice in the thermar. The best thing about trips is eating snacks. ”

One reader also says he is excited to build tools for downhill skiing for the whole family.

“Based on a Youtube video, I made plywood retrolum boards for the whole family that have no ties and can be used by children under school age, either standing or sitting. They have had a nice time going downhill in the nearby area together. In addition, we have visited the caves in Nuuksio, where there is enough snow that snowshoes or skis would be needed locally. ”

If the weather is bad, there is plenty to do indoors as well.

Many readers said they play board games on vacation, watch nature documentaries and movies, paint, bake, read, poet and sauna together. In the morning you can sleep for a long time and have lunch, for example, with a picnic on the living room floor.

One reader suggests visiting different sites, such as Play as a game, sharing a lot of different ideas with children to do at home.

In other families, the holiday atmosphere is created at home by ordering food or purchasing supplies for a hotel-style breakfast from the store.

“For adults, too, variation: focus on safety in the evening or in the morning at a shop where you’re sure not to go otherwise. Let the child or children choose something from a fruit shelf, a bread shelf, a cereal shelf, a milk shelf, a juice shelf, and of course a biscuit shelf. There will be an exciting trip and a different holiday breakfast. Also suitable for video calling (if you want to ensure corona security.) ”