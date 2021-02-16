Coronavirus A Helsinki-based teacher developed a technique that allows 12 doses of Astra Zeneca to be used instead of 10 doses of vaccine.

Helsinki-based Sari Roos has already figured out how to reduce equipment losses at Pfizer and Biontech’s coronavirus vaccine. The Department of Health and Welfare has approved the Rose technology.

Helsinki resident teacher Sari Roosin Thanks to the insight, you can also get more doses from the Astra Zeneca vaccine dose bottle, which is guaranteed by the pharmaceutical company.

For the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and Biontech, Roos already drew attention to the vaccine residues remaining in the syringe and needle strains. Roos works in the city of Helsinki as a teacher of hospital operations, but he volunteered to vaccinate Helsinki residents at a mass vaccination point in December.

There, he found that with the right kind of technology, the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine bottle yields seven doses instead of the five guaranteed by the manufacturer. The technology was approved by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), and THL has also made guidelines based on Roos’ insight.

Rose was the first to report on Pfizer and Biontech’s insight into the vaccine Evening paper.

Same According to Roos, the insight applies to the Astra Zeneca vaccine, from which Finland received the first batch, about 24,000 doses, on February 7.

“This technique is suitable for all vaccines that are inserted with a needle by injection into either adipose tissue or muscle and are supplied in multidose bottles. So at the moment, these coronavirus vaccines that have come to Finland are like this and they are injected into a muscle, ”says Roos.

There are points inside the metal needle, at the base and in the base of the syringe where the vaccine is left when the substance is withdrawn from the bottle and when vaccinated. However, the air in the bottle allows the needles and syringes to drain the areas where waste fluid accumulates. Room air must not be added to the vaccine bottle or syringe, but the technology uses air added inside the bottle by the pharmaceutical plant.

According to Roos, the technology provides two doses of one Astra Zeneca vaccine bottle, which is guaranteed by the manufacturer, ie a total of 12 doses.

“With this technique, the dosing bottles can be emptied to the extent that full doses are obtained. Insufficient doses should not be combined. ”

Its after THL had approved the use of the technology for the Pfizer and Biontech vaccines, guidelines were developed and Roos held an online event attended by more than 2,000 healthcare professionals.

According to Roos, educational videos about technology made by Roos’ employer, the city of Helsinki, have also been freely distributed.

Helsinki received an Astra Zeneca vaccine last week. The technology for its vaccine has already been made into teaching materials. According to Roos, however, the technology is essentially the same.

“Once the technology is realized, it can be applied to different products,” Roos says.

On Monday, Roos was awarded the Nurses Association’s Innovation Recognition for his insight.