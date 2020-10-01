In Toulouse, (Haute-Garonne), about twenty young people in great difficulty went to the local French Secours populaire center to collect essential products. The coronavirus health crisis caused them to lose their jobs. “Usually, I get by with the little jobs I do left and right. With the Covid-19, it has become complicated and I find myself with nothing“, deplores a 24-year-old student.

More and more beneficiaries of Secours populaire assistance have also come forward in Lille (North). These include, among others, the working poor or the low-skilled unemployed. “I needed this help because I recently went through a difficult situation and it makes me feel good that the Secours populaire is there“Says a young man, who has to live on less than eight euros a day.

