A first case of the new variant of Covid-19 has been spotted in France, in Tours (Indre-et-Loire), reveals France 2, Saturday, December 26. The patient tested positive on December 21 while performing a consultation unrelated to Covid-19. He had left London and arrived on French territory two days previously. The result of his test, atypical, had been subjected to sequencing. “To know if someone is affected by a new strain of the virus, you have to do genome studies on the sample that was taken,” explains France Télévisions journalist Damien Mascret.



The variant is slightly different from the basic Covid-19, in particular concerning its S proteins which allow it to enter human cells. Direct from Tours, Julie Vitaline specifies that it is now necessary to find the contact cases of the person concerned. “Once contacted, people will have to be tested quickly and especially isolate themselves,” she adds.

