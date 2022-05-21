China’s zero tolerance for coronavirus treatment has meant, among other things, long quarantines and the country’s borders being kept tight.

From a Pekingese more than 13,000 people have been assigned to quarantine hotels in the residential area, according to the news agency AFP.

The order was made after 26 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the area within a few days.

“Experts have ordered all the Nanxinyuan residential area to carry out centralized quarantine for seven days starting at midnight on May 21,” Chaoyang District District officials said.

Residents were told their homes would be disinfected during quarantine.

Refusal of quarantine will lead to legal action, according to the authorities.

Chinese the social media service in Weibo was filled with upgrades from residents of the area, where hundreds of people queued up for access to buses with their suitcases.

“Some of us have been in confinement for 28 days since April 23rd and we have all had a negative test result all that time,” one resident wrote in Weibo.

Other residents raised concerns about how the elderly or parents of young children would survive the forced quarantine.

By Saturday morning, the theme “all residents of the Nanxinyuan residential area were dragged to quarantine” had been blocked in Weibo.

In Beijing 63 new coronary infections were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, according to the news agency Reuters. A total of 1,399 cases have been reported in the city since April 22nd. The city’s restaurants, schools and tourist attractions are closed for the time being.

Beijing-based Weibo users are worried that the city will take steps on the road signposted by Shanghai. In Shanghai, people have been locked up for up to months in some places, which in turn has led to, among other things, a lack of food and problems accessing health care. China’s borders have also remained tight due to the country’s tight coronavirus policy.

Last month, thousands of Shanghai people who tested negative were transferred to temporary quarantine centers hundreds of kilometers from the city.