When the nine curfew shots rang out in Lille (North), Lyon (Rhône) or even Paris, Saturday 17 October, the streets were almost deserted. 20 million French people are affected by this measure decided to slow the spread of Covid-19 in Île-de-France and in eight major cities. “It changes a bit, it’s perfect. That way, I make my deliveries quickly”, Describes a delivery man, looking at the Champs Elysee empty in the edition of 20 Hours of Sunday 18 October.



Everyone had anticipated. Even the show times had been moved, to end earlier. “We’re going to bed because it’s almost 9 a.m. and we’re starting to get tired”Jokes actor Bernard Campan. The closure of restaurants was also rushed. As soon as the dessert is swallowed, it is already time to spin. “We hurry back home”, Confirms a client. “You have to go and quickly”, Confirms another.

