The Council of Ministers ruled on Wednesday, October 14: the state of health emergency has been reestablished throughout France. A decision which notably allowed Emmanuel Macron to announce, live from the 20 Hours plateau, a measure feared by many French people: the establishment of a curfew, which recalls the confinement at the beginning of the year. “I think that will not prevent the evenings a little unofficial”, confides a passerby.

The curfew is not an unknown practice in France. It has been in place in Guyana for several months, while the city of Compiègne (Oise) has already had one. In duplex from the Élysée, journalist Anne Bourse confirms this hypothesis. It evokes “a curfew from Saturday evening from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for a period of six weeks”A measure that concerns cities on maximum alert.