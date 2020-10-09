M.Asking in business, at work, at school, and sometimes even in public places: mouth and nose protection is becoming more and more mandatory. There are a few things to consider. If you don’t change your mask regularly and wash it thoroughly, you increase your risk of infection.

With used masks one lives even more dangerously in pandemic times. That just did a recent study shows. Compared to people who always put on a fresh model, used mask wearers have to reckon with a twice as high risk of infection Chandini Raina MacIntyre from the University of New South Wales in Sydney.