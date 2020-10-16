No more college courses, no more odd jobs, no evenings with friends. For the “20 year olds”, mentioned by Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday October 14 during an interview on France 2, the year 2020 is gloomy to say the least. “We cannot live our young life as we would like”, deplores a twenty-something. Clémence Rousseau, 23 years old and graduated in management, has just landed her first job. However, she will not be able to take evening classes, yet a project that “wanted to heart“.

Léa Dumont, in hotel school, has not found a work-study program or a small job to be financially independent. This is not his case, but “all alone, moreover in Paris, without parents it is not possible”, she admits. According to a survey, 55% of students cannot find odd jobs to support themselves. They also suffer from isolation due to distance learning.