No one can deny it: the coronavirus crisis is far from weakening in France, on the contrary. Journalist Guillaume Daret, present live from the Élysée, notes the main points that will have to be decided. One of them is the executive’s ability to prioritize patients with symptoms in the broad management of tests. Another major subject is that of a potential local reconfinement. As the journalist notes, this decision depends on the prefects.

However, Guillaume Daret mentions the possibility for the government of “formalize a kind of charter, measurement grid“. The aim of this process would be to make the work of the prefects in question easier, to know what acts to take. Finally, the last key point should be that of the fortnight. The latter has a good chance of being reduced to one week for residents who test positive.