This decree repeals a previous decree of May 5, which listed the pathologies that may give rise to differentiated treatment, in the context of the coronavirus epidemic.

In this new school year, more and more employees have to go back to work. A decree published in Official newspaper Sunday, August 30, and which will come into effect on Monday, confirms “the end of placements in partial work (…) for employees sharing the home of a vulnerable person “and” maintains, for the most vulnerable employees, placement in partial work on medical prescription. “ Or a new development in the emergency measures taken by the government at the start of the coronavirus epidemic.

May be kept in partial activity: people with progressive cancer under treatment (excluding hormone therapy), congenital or acquired immunosuppression, as well as people 65 years of age or over with diabetes associated with obesity or micro or macrovascular complications. Finally, people on dialysis or with severe chronic renal failure are also concerned (see the full list here.)

So, with the repeal of the previous decree, taken on May 5, in order to anticipate the first stage of deconfinement, people who live with a vulnerable person, those over 65 in good health, those with a cardiovascular history (complicated high blood pressure, history of cardiac surgery … ), people with diabetes, obesity or even pregnant women in the third trimester of pregnancy are no longer among the people who can benefit from this device.

However, the departments of Mayotte and Guyana, still in a state of health emergency, are not affected by this new measure.

Solicited by franceinfo, the Ministry of Health had not yet answered our questions on this subject, Sunday evening. However, the Directorate General of Health (DGS) ensures that “this decree is based in particular on the opinion of the High Council for Public Health (HCSP) published on June 30, 2020. “

According to the latest data from Dares, the statistics service of the Ministry of Labor, made public on Wednesday, 120,000 people were still in partial activity due to vulnerability (or childcare) in July, against 720,000 a month earlier.