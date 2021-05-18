One day after opening in Great Britain, the Indian variant of Covid is advancing so rapidly that it endangers it and is surely going to have serious implications in the project of continuing to open on June 21.

The British government does not rule out imposing local restrictions, where people will have to stay in their homes and close businesses that are not essential, fearing that it will expand throughout the kingdom in two weeks.

The same fear extends to Europe, which has started its process of opening up after a long confinement.

The British rushed towards the airports in Great Britain and left on Monday not only to the countries of the green list that accepted them but to the “amber” ones, such as France, Spain, and Italy, where the British they must not travel.

.Although they brought their PCR and antigen tests, no one asked them for their departure documentation at British airports. At least 22,000 Britons started their holidays abroad on Monday.

Lockdown complete again?

The British government is designing “Tier 4” plans, equivalent to a complete lockdown, like last year, if they fail to maintain the Indian mutation. under control.

Epidemiologists maintain that the Indian variant is 50 percent more contagious than the Kent mutation. But the difference is that the hospitals are almost empty of Covid patients in the kingdom, thanks to more than 40 million vaccinated.

Downing St and Health Secretary Matt Hancock made it clear that they do not rule out lockdowns if necessary.

Local confinements

Ministers are considering contingency plans for local closures or a delay in reopening after June 21 in response to concerns about the spread of the Indian variant.

George Eustice, the environment secretary, said the government was conducting a “intensive surveillance” of those areas where cases of the Indian variant had been identified and he was prepared to take further steps to control local outbreaks.

“If we have deterioration in some of these areas, then of course we cannot rule out implementing certain closures local, “he said.

Buses to vaccinate in Bolton, England. Photo: AP

Eustice added that the government’s preferred strategy was to encourage uptake of the vaccine in effective areas, particularly among those groups where absorption had been low.

“I think maybe in those areas, when they see the virus resurface, it might make them think: ‘Actually, this is serious, the vaccine is effective, it is preventing the spread of this in other areas, so now let’s do it.’“he told Sky News.

Another scenario anticipates a delay June 21 as a second reopening to ease lockdown restrictions. In this case, the subsidies would be available for the most affected sectors, such as nightclubs, and for “mass events”, including festivals.

The Indian variant multiplies

The Indian variant is dominant in Bolton and Blackburb but has spread to 86 areas across the country on Tuesday. The number of confirmed cases has increased 76 percent since Thursday and reaches 2,323 infected.

CASES

Bedford is the new “cluster” of the epidemic. Cases in the district had risen from “three or four” a day to up to ten times that number over the past month. Bedford now has the second highest rate of coronavirus in England, with 214 new cases recorded in the seven days to May 13.

Bedford Public Health Director Vicky Head said 80 confirmed cases of the Indian variant had been recorded in Bedford. “What we know is what we have been seeing locally, which is an increase really massive of cases, “he added.

“About three or four weeks ago we had three or four cases a day. Now we are up to ten times more. What we’re thinking now is that almost all of our cases are likely to be the Indian variant … That’s one of the really amazing things about the variant, how transmissible it is. If someone goes to school and tests positive, then we see that the whole family tests positive “, Head said.

A policeman patrols Bedford, the center of a severe outbreak in England. Photo: AP

The last resort

Boris Johnson sees local closures as a “last resource” in case other measures, such as sudden testing and increasing the level of vaccination in the worst affected areas, are not successful.

Ministers are concerned that local blockades in towns and cities will not work. They believe that they should instead be imposed at the regional level to have a significant impact, although this would have greater consequences for the economy.

One source said such measures could lead to a “patchwork” of restrictions across the country, which people would ignore. They are also concerned that any move to go backwards on the ‘roadmap’ to open up the UK will run into fierce opposition of conservative supporters.

Conservative MP Sir John Redwood said the government should stick to agreed dates. “As a rule-maker, I will argue very strongly that we have already had enough rules“, He said.

“I think the government should tell everyone: they have two perfectly good options: the option we recommend is to have the vaccine because it is quite effective. And it seems that it is as safe as can be expected. But if you really don’t like the vaccine, then it is your duty to protect yourself”, He assured.

Testing has started in Bedford. Hancock said the city is now the “next cause for concern” after Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen.

Hancock said, “It’s not where we want to go. Of course we do not rule it out. But we have seen that the approach we are taking (testing tests) works. “

The Indian variant among the unvaccinated

The variant has forced the government to be so cautious in social distancing that Boris Johnson I was thinking of canceling as in the health travel passports, which will be postponed until next month.

Just a week ago, an exultant Boris was talking about break free from masks in public and reduce social distance to 1 meter. All those plans were stopped by the expansive ferocity of the Indian mutation.

The variant extends into areas where a historically Asian minority live reluctant to vaccinations. Most of those hospitalized with the virus are patients who could have been vaccinated and did not.

The government has decided to promote vaccination in those areas from 18 years. It projected to reach between 800,000 and a million vaccinated daily, in its race against the new strain before the summer. In the fall they will vaccinate 12 year old boys with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

To compensate for new regional lockdowns, the government will offer subsidies of up to $ 25,000 to companies and affected businesses.

If the second reopening proposed by the government is not achieved on June 21, there will be new subsidies for the affected businesses. But any decision will be taken “in the next days”When analyzing the evolution of the variant.

Europe very worried

Europe is disturbed by the massive influx of British tourists. Portugal authorized them and is on the “green list”. But France, Spain, France and Greece remain on the “amber list” for Britain and officially the British should not travel. Nobody paid attention to government recommendations. At least 150 flights departed Monday from different British airports to all those countries plus the United States.

Amber means that when they return to Britain must be isolated 10 days at home and tourists, in hotels contracted by the state, at your expense.

The health secretary reiterated his warning “not to travel to the amber countries on vacation due to the risk of high infection or low levels of vaccination.”

Booking boom

Tourism agencies reported that the demand for four and five star hotels for the first British trip abroad in almost a year. Thomas Cook, the online travel agency, said most of its reservations are for five-star hotels.

But the rental of houses in French Provence, on the Côte d’Azur and in Spain exploded in the last hours. There are practically no houses left in Provence in the face of the barrage of orders. Prices rose stratospherically, especially in those with private pools, more isolated from the beach for fear of contagion and not in apartment residences. The Dordogne is the other region most in demand, especially by the British, when in France restaurants, museums and events open from tomorrow.

At least 12 countries are on the British ‘green list’, including Gibraltar, Portugal, Ascension Island and the Falkland Islands. The rest of Europe and the United States has been designated amber.

At least 43 countries are in the red list and includes Argentina. All of them demand a quarantine in a hotel in the kingdom. Greece, Spain, Italy and France are on the amber list for the British.

Paris, correspondent

