Faced with the second wave which promises to be massive, Emmanuel Macron has resolved to intervene on Wednesday October 14 in a television interview given from the Elysee Palace. The president, the tone serious, announced at 8 pm the establishment of a sanitary curfew. “This curfew will apply from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will begin this Saturday, October 17 at midnight”, he said. A curfew for at least four weeks in Paris and Ile-de-France, but also in eight other cities concerned including Grenoble (Isère), Lille (Nord), Lyon (Rhône), Aix-en-Provence and Marseille ( Bouches-du-Rhône), Montpellier (Hérault), Rouen (Seine-Maritime), Saint-Étienne (Loire) and Toulouse (Haute-Garonne).

It can be extended to December 1 if the government allows it. This curfew will not prevent the French from going on vacation, however the President of the Republic has asked that people pay attention to the private sphere “no more than six at the table”, and avoid inviting too many friends. It will also be necessary to perpetuate economic aid in order to counter its impact. Short-time working will be reactivated in several sectors such as hotels, restaurants, tourism and even events, culture and sport. Local consultation will also be put in place with all these professions.