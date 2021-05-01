The Justice granted habeas corpus filed against the decrees signed by Alberto Fernández that established restrictions on circulation and time limits, limited the president in terms of his ability to legislate for DNUs in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic and gave a deadline 15 days for the Government and Congress to agree on a law.

“Currently the Executive Branch continues to appeal, with a excessive use, to the dictation of the DNU in which the emergency derived from the Covid-19 pandemic is invoked to try to justify the need to suspend, restrict and alter the normal and free exercise of certain rights (art. 14 of the National Constitution) ” , explains the text of the National Chamber of Criminal and Correctional Appeals.

“By now it is not possible to hold that the legal tool used is respectful of the republican principle of government (art. 1 of the Fundamental Charter) and of all rule of law “, adds the document that bears the signatures of judges Magdalena Laiño, Ignacio Rodriguez Varela and Julio Lucini

The document responds to an appeal against decrees 235/2021 and 241/2021 endorsed on April 8 and 16 by the head of state and which was presented by Antonio Fratamico, president of the Apolo Foundation, and several leaders of United Republicans.

In another section, the judges explain that the Congress works in full in a virtual way: “Far from being exhibited as a limited operation of the National Congress, the 65 laws passed between March 2020 and March 2021 far exceed the total of 38 that were sanctioned in 2019 and 59 in 2018 and many of them closely related to a pandemic situation that was no longer unknown. “

In that sense, they state that the president himself requested the intervention of Parliament in his message on Friday where he extended the restrictions until May 21. The president said that he will send a bill to Congress “so that, based on clear and precise scientific criteria, I may be empowered as President and that it empowers the governors to take restrictions and precautionary measures.”

Security Minister Sabrina Frederic visiting police checkpoints on the Pueyrredón bridge. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

In this regard, the judges maintain that “the normative anchor here proclaimed as imperative and necessary to keep us within our republican scheme matches the ad made today by the President of the Nation himself regarding the next sending of a bill with this content for its parliamentary debate “.

“For these reasons, action will be taken for the sole purpose of urge the Executive Branch -required in this file- to make such a submission to the National Congress and to Messrs. Legislators to discuss and enact a law that will clearly and precisely regulate the rights that are constitutionally recognized in accordance with the provisions of art. 28 National Constitution, arts. 27 and 30 of the American Convention on Human Rights and OC 6/86 of the Inter-American Court “.

Finally, they explain that “it is necessary to fix within 15 days so that, with the coordinated action of both powers, the legal order of response to the pandemic is adjusted according to the criteria that arises from this pronouncement “.

“The limits imposed collectively are not unreasonable or disproportionate, both in relation to the particular situation alleged, and with a view to the general purpose they pursue: to prevent the collapse of the health system and protect the life and physical integrity of the inhabitants of the Nation, “they concluded.

Once the decision is known, the president of the Apolo Foundation explained that “Justice is telling the President to respect the Constitution and the division of powers, and that what was called an emergency is no longer because 13 months have passed”

“Today it cannot legislate by decree or restrict any type of freedom and who should do it is the Congress by means of a law,” added Antonio Fratamico.

For his part, the lawyer who represented him, Christian Cao, explained that they asked the judges to “urge the Executive so that all health emergency regulations, which they have to follow, be dealt with by Congress, which is the constitutional body.”

“It is not something that we have invented. It is because since 1853, in Argentina there is a division of powers. And the Congress is the natural body in charge of restricting rights, even in a health situation. The president has limits, the Constitution says so, and They had been subjugated. The rights of the people were being limited by decrees, “he added.

“People have the need to work, exercise their rights freely, and the State cannot subjugate those rights,” he concluded.

