A North American congressman asked President Joe Biden to send the surplus of millions of AstraZeneca vaccines to countries affected by the coronavirus, including Argentina.

This is Raja Krishnamoorthi, representative of the eighth district of Illinois in Congress for the Democratic party, who is also a member of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis in the North American Parliament.

“We currently have about 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in stock in the United States. They are reserves that we are not using and that we have already opened to combat Covid-19 in Mexico and Canada. To stop the spread of this virus internationally and protect public health and our international economy, we need to distribute these vaccines right now, “he said in his writing.

The “respectful but firm appeal” the Biden Government aims to release “million doses of AstraZeneca for the countries most affected by the spread of Covid-19, including India, Argentina and potentially others. “

The congressman’s request to the US government was published on social networks, accompanied by the phrase: “We need to release the disused storage of AstraZeneca vaccines right now.”

There it also details that only in India almost 350 thousand cases of covid-19 were reported on Saturday. “When people in India and elsewhere are in desperate need of help, we cannot put vaccines in storage. We have to take them to places where lives can be saved,” he added.

Krishnamoorthi was born in the capital of the Republic of India, New Dehli, but then his parents later went to live in the United States. a leading role in the fight against Coronavirus within Congress.

AstraZeneca, with few doses in Argentina

AstraZeneca is a vaccine developed in parallel by that laboratory together with specialists from the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.

Days ago, the Ministry of Health of Argentina began the distribution plan to the provinces of 800 thousand of the total 1,082,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived in the country.

AstraZeneca is developed in parallel by the laboratory of the same name, together with the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.

The arrival occurred through the mechanism of the Global Fund for Access to Vaccines against Covid-19 (Covax) on two regular flights of the company from the Netherlands, KLM, and 580,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine, developed by India with technology from AstraZeneca and Oxford University, which arrived on a Qatar Airways flight.

On Friday, India recorded 346,786 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, which set a new world record for infections in one day.

In Argentina, according to figures released by the Health Ministry, there were 298 deaths and 21,220 new cases on Saturday. So the Argentina reached 61,474 fatalities and the 2,845,872 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

