In this Ile-de-France SME, sites which are starting up again little by little, and no job cuts are on the horizon. A relief for theemployees returning to work full time. “For now, we have work, that’s what matters. Hopefully it lasts”, says a worker. If the company has not resumed its usual pace of activity, it is because since the health crisis, it only works on sites ordered before the Covid-19 epidemic. “It ensures us an activity for practically until the end of the year. After for the moment, it is uncertainty”, explains Christophe Dépée, entrepreneur.

This weak activity weakens companies: on average, their cash flow has been divided by 2.4. The new housing turns out to be the most affected sector,. If construction does not resume, this boss fears having to make layoffs. For the moment all his projects are frozen: “At the end of 2021-2022, we will have a real air hole, if we do nothing”, explains Guillaume Bouthillon, at Paris Ouest Promotion.

