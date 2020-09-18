The nursing home concerned is located in Bourges (Cher). “Residents are confined to their rooms and massive screening is underway,” Christophe Lugnot, director of the ARS Center-Val de Loire cabinet, explained Friday.

A cluster of 54 cases of Covid-19 infection has been detected in one of the largest nursing homes in France, located in Bourges (Cher), announced the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Center-Val de Loire , Friday September 18.

“The residents are confined to their rooms and massive screening is underway. We are monitoring the situation. The management of the nursing home has taken all the measures that the situation requires”, explained Christophe Lugnot, director of the cabinet of ARS Center-Val de Loire.

It can be said that most cases are asymptomatic.Christophe Lugnot, director of the cabinet of ARS Center-Val de Loire

The chief of staff clarified that only one death linked to the coronavirus was to be deplored in the establishment.

A resident with symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 also died, but the nursing home is “still awaiting the result of his test”, indicated its director, Véronique Gilbert. Of the 54 infected people (including two caregivers), “two cases concern us”, did she say.

“The agents do not understand this contamination. They are extremely vigilant with the barrier measures. For them, it is hard”, confided the director of the establishment. “A caregiver often has this notion of guilt. It is a blow to everyone.”

The 54 cases are spread over three buildings on the Residences de Bellevue site, which accommodates 505 residents. In total, this Ehpad has 619 residents, on two sites in the agglomeration of Bourges.