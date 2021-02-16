Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a bishop said during a Sunday mass in Mexico that wearing the mask is “not trusting God”. As well He urged his faithful to pray on their knees to ask Jesus to “heal” the Covid-19.

During Sunday Mass in the Diocese of Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, the Monsignor Antonio González Sánchez lamented that many people “are panicky” amid the pandemic, which in his view is an indication of “lack of faith in God”.

“If we feel fear, it is because we do not believe in God,” said the bishop of Ciudad Victoria, during the mass that can be seen on Facebook.

Monsignor Antonio González Sánchez spoke during the Sunday mass that was seen through the networks. Capture Facebook

During his leisurely and extensive presentation, Monsignor González Sánchez, who did not wear a mask while officiating Mass, expressed his wishes to see the Catholic faithful soon “without that thing they have on their face”, in reference to the chinstraps.

“For me, on a personal level, the famous mask is not trusting God,” said the Mexican bishop. And he highlighted: “Maybe tomorrow I’m sick, because I’m not immune to anything, but I, generally, just as they see me on my face, I’m almost always like that.”

Bishop González Sánchez spoke from the diocese of Ciudad Victoria, in Tamaulipas, Mexico. Capture Facebook

And as if his controversial message hadn’t come through with enough clarity, he concluded: “I’m not going to ask you to take it off, but think about it.”

Immediate impact

A faithful who followed the live broadcast of the mass from the diocese of Ciudad Victoria was outraged by the statements of the Catholic bishop.

“I am horribly dismayed at the message of the bishop, equating the use of masks to lack of faith,” he said.

A health worker with a mask, like the rest of the people in Mexico City. Photo: Xinhua

Mexico accumulates a total of 174,207 deaths confirmed by Covid-19, and ranks as the third country with the most fatalities in the world, behind the US and Brazil.

On the other hand, beyond the questionable statements of the Catholic hierarch, since the pandemic began health authorities recommend the mandatory use of masks with the aim of reducing infections.

Also, of course, other measures that help prevent the number of infected from growing, such as regular hand washing and physical distancing.