Coronavirus A 25-year-old American man contracted covid-19 twice, a second time much more seriously – a Finnish professor talks about the “paradox” of the body’s immune system

According to Seppo Mere, Professor of Immunology, getting covid disease twice is rare, but possible. According to the professor, this may be due to the strange behavior of antibodies, which should also be taken into account in vaccine research.

American the man contracted coronavirus disease twice and the second time the disease was much more serious, in the prestigious Lancet published a recent study says.

The 25-year-old Nevada man had no known previous health problems. When he contracted covid-19 for the second time, he needed hospitalization because he suffered from shortness of breath.

In the past, some similar cases of covid-19 disease have been reported twice in the same patient around the world.

They are very rare, but raise the question of whether a previously illness protects against the virus.

“As a rule, it protects,” says the professor of immunology at the University of Helsinki Seppo Meri.

Marine however, it is possible that the first disease was so mild that immunity could not develop.

There is also a rare phenomenon in which the antibodies formed are not enough to give immunity, but help the virus to re-penetrate the body’s immune system. A new disease can be worse than the first.

“Antibodies bind to the surface of the virus. There are cells in the lungs that have receptors on their surface for antibodies. In this case, the virus uses the antibody to enter the body where it causes the infection, ”Meri explains.

This ADE (antibody-dependent enhancement) is known, for example, as a property of dengue fever. At first, one of the four viruses that cause the disease causes a mild infection, but later one of the other four can strike again as a violent bleeding fever.

In addition, recurrence of covid-19 disease may be due to some immunodeficiency or immunological abnormality, according to the Sea.

In practice all existing data on twice-infected patients are based on only a few cases studied. In other words, they are really few among the more than 37 million infections.

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control According to ECDC twice-infected, investigated cases have occurred in at least Hong Kong, Belgium, Ecuador and India. There has been only one case in each except India, where two have been reported.

In all of these cases, it is also not clear whether the patient was still corona-positive even after the symptoms of the first disease ceased.

According to Professor Mere, the isolation of infections can be proved by sequencing the virus in laboratory studies. The long time between healing and illness may also be enough to show that there are two different infections.

It is not known to the sea that similar cases have been reported in Finland.

In the Lancet according to a published study, a Nevadalais man became ill for the first time in March. He developed symptoms of coronavirus disease such as sore throat, headache, nausea and diarrhea.

In April, he got a positive result in a coronavirus test and improved later that month. In May, he received a negative test result twice.

At the end of the month, the man found himself sick again. In addition to his previous symptoms, he developed a fever and became dizzy and coughed. In June, he received a new diagnosis and was later hospitalized, where he received supplemental oxygen.

According to the study, the second disease was caused by a genetically different coronavirus, and healing therefore does not guarantee immunity against a new infection. Researchers believe the new information should also be utilized in vaccine research.

Marine according to ADE may be due not only to a mildly infected infection but also to antibodies to the vaccine.

“It needs to be taken into account in vaccine research and has also been taken into account because the phenomenon is known,” Meri says.

For example, the development of an rs virus (rsv) vaccine, according to Meri, produced harmful antibodies that helped the virus cause the disease.

According to the sea, getting the disease usually brings stronger immunity than the vaccine. However, a good vaccine can also provide effective lifelong protection. Such are, for example, measles vaccines given in Finland.

According to the sea, a single coronavirus vaccine is being developed by adding SARS-CoV-2 virus genes to the measles vaccine.

It is not yet known how long immunity future coronavirus vaccines would provide. According to the sea, even two years of immunity would be a good start.