Coronavirus A 19-year-old Briton recovering from a coma is unaware of the pandemic, even though he has suffered from covid-19 twice

The British Joseph Flavill was involved in a car accident just before the coronavirus pandemic and fell into a coma.

British Joseph Flavill is recovering from a ten-month coma he fell into just before the coronavirus pandemic began. The case is reported, among other things The Guardian and CNN.

Flavill, 19, was pushed into a car in the town of Burton upon Trent in early March, three weeks before the start of Britain’s first national lockout.

She has been in a coma for months due to a severe brain injury, but is slowly recovering and is already reacting to her environment.

Aunt interviewed by The British newspaper The Guardian Sally Flavill Smith according to the boy is completely unaware of the coronavirus pandemic, although he has contracted covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus twice.

“I have no idea how Joseph can comprehend all that we have experienced at the time.”

Aunt according to the family has tried to explain to the boy via video calls that they cannot be with him because of the interest virus restrictions, even if they wanted to. So far, they have not told him about the extent of the pandemic.

“When he recovers from a coma, life is not at all what he is used to. I think there’s a shock in store, ”another aunt Kate Yarbo commented to CNN.

Flavill is one of the few adults in the West to find out about a pandemic only afterwards, CNN points out.

From Leicester Flavill, who was transferred from the hospital to a nursing home in Stoke-on-Trent to recover, has begun to move his limbs when requested. She socializes with her family and friends by blinking her eyes and smiling.

According to the aunt, for example, the boy is able to touch his ears, move both his legs and answer questions yes or no by blinking his eyes.

Flavill’s mother visited the hospital on her son’s 19th birthday last December, but doesn’t think the boy was still as aware of his environment then as he is now. In addition, the mother had to observe safety distances and wear full protective gear.

Hailing from the village of Staffordshire in Tutbury, Flavill was, according to the family, a sporty and active boy before the accident, who was to receive a youth prize named after the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace in May.