The 100-year-old woman from Myanmar feels that the time of World War II was worse than the corona virus epidemic. There is nothing more epidemic of corona virus than in Second War. The elderly woman named Then Khin has defeated the corona virus infection.

100-year-old woman outlaws Corona virus in Myanmar

The woman was found positive during the Corona virus screening in September. After the symptom was asymptomatic, he was isolated for two weeks at the Quarantine Center in Yangon. During this time he did not face any major health problem. After exiting the quarantine center, the woman said, “I was told that the corona virus has been infected, but I didn’t realize anything. I was eating well, taking a bath by myself and walking normally.” Had I been suffering from the virus, I would have been lying in bed. But I am strong and walking. “

‘Kovid-19 was worse than World War II ‘

The 100-year-old woman said that the conditions were very bad during World War II. But the current disease is nothing compared to that. He is concerned about his children and grandchildren. He said, “Death is not a big deal for me because I am old. I have survived bad and terrible situations before.” The corona virus infection had spread to several generations of his family. The woman says that she is worried about her grandchildren. There are a total of ten members in his family. One of his granddaughters told that 10 members of his family have recovered from the infection. But once again the fear of corona virus is haunting. So there is no exit.

