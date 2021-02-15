Great Britain introduced a quarantine on Monday 10 days for passengers arriving from 33 countries of the coronavirus red list, who must stay in hotels designated by the government at their own cost, after arriving at the airport. The measure will further affect the kingdom’s tourism industry.

But nothing is sufficiently prepared. Travelers from countries on the “red list” have the freedom to mingle with other passengers on airplanes and airports until reaching British migrations, despite the strict quarantine measures that are being introduced as of this Monday.

Routine protocols have not been put in place to limit interaction, before travelers from high-risk countries are identified and forced to isolate themselves in hotels.

It is feared that up to 1,000 passengers per day entering Great Britain from 33 ‘red list’ countries could spread mutant strains of coronavirus, before they reach hotels.

Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, warned that “queues at passport control have lasted up to five hours recently”. Officials blamed “the Border Force staff shortage and said many desks were left empty as passengers arrived.

In an energetic statement, the airport authorities maintained that the situation it was “totally unacceptable”. Some arriving flights may have “to be suspended if the delay cannot be resolved more quickly.” “Long lines and lack of social distancing” at terminals have been repeatedly criticized. This scenario could transform the airport into a large infectious and virus spreading center.

The costs, high

The criticism came as the government was preparing to force passengers to self-quarantine in hotels for the first time. From now on, Brits and residents traveling from a ‘red list’ country, those with large outbreaks of the South African or Brazilian variants of the coronavirus, will need to spend 10 days in a hotel, at a cost of £ 1,750 sterling ($ 2,434) per person.

The Labor party called for stricter measures, including extending the requirement to all arrivals, regardless of their country of origin. There have also been demands from some to a complete closure of the border.

All people from non-red list countries must be quarantined at home for ten days, if they arrive in England. Scotland requires hotel quarantine for all international arrivals.

The Health Department said Border Force officers could impose fines and arrest to people “for up to three hours” if they suspected they were lying about their country of origin. The government has reached agreements with 16 hotels so far, providing 4,963 rooms for the new system. Another 58,000 rooms are “on hold.”

“The rules that go into effect today will strengthen the quarantine system and provide another layer of security against new variants at the border,” said Matt Hancock, the health secretary.

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, ruled out a total closure of the border. He said the restrictions had to be “as specific as possible.” He is inclined to apply a health passport or safe conduct to present in open restaurants or bars and eventually to be able to fly. But the government has not decided on that policy yet.

Britain has banned foreigners from 33 countries, including all of South America, South Africa, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates. It has also blocked direct flights, so British citizens and those with residence must return from there, via a third country.

They will be allowed to enter only at airports from Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, Farnborough and Birmingham, where hotel accommodation has been booked. But this procedure means that people from these high-risk countries will share flights and airport terminals with other passengers, who are not required to quarantine themselves in hotels. The airlines do not require segregation of travelers.

“Airlines are responsible determining how they keep their passengers safe while on a plane “states a guide issued by the government.

Heathrow, which is responsible for the vast majority of international arrivals, will have separate queues for red-listed passengers at passport control and signs encouraging them to comply. Officials from the Health Department will be present in the arrivals halls starting today to supervise the process.

Complaints

In the rest of the airport and in the planes there will be no segregation. Passengers will be transferred to those responsible for transferring them to their quarantine, only when they have reached the front of the passport control queue. Later, They will be taken to buses to go to specific hotels.

An aviation industry source said that “from a public health perspective, if these people are really dangerous and at risk of spreading variants, then it doesn’t make much sense to let them mix freely. Viciously, the cancellation of direct flights has complicated all this ”.

“Our main concern continues to be the ability of the Border Force to cope. The ministers they must ensure that there are adequate resources and effective processes to avoid compromising the safety of passengers and those who work at the airport, ”said a Heathrow airport spokesman.

Nadine Houghton, a national official for the GMB union, warned: “Heathrow is not safe at the moment.” If broadcasts go down, Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants British families to live in “a cloud” can go on vacation at Easter. Businesses and restaurants will require vaccine passports from customers, under plans the government is considering, if they control broadcasts. It is an idea supported by Chancellor Dominique Raab, which had initially been discarded by Downing St. Requirement to visit supermarkets is also being studied.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair supports a global international passport and it considers that it has the technology to achieve it. The issue will be discussed at the G7 summit in Cornwall in June, where US President Joe Biden will attend.

