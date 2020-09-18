

Obliged to stay at home for at least three weeks, such is the situation experienced by the 9 million Israelis since Friday, September 18, reports France 2. The government has indeed made this decision radical because the Hebrew state is one of those experiencing the highest rate of contamination in recent days. It is also four times higher than in France. The inhabitants are skeptical. “I believe the government could have handled things differently“, says a young man who does his market in Jerusalem.



“It’s a complete mess, we no longer understand anything. It’s a real chaos“, judges a passer-by. Only essential shops will have the right to remain open. Cafes and restaurants will only be able to continue the take-out sale. As for the Jewish New Year, which takes place on the weekend of September 19 and 20, it will also be turned upside down. Indeed, to get to the Western Wall, you will have to live within a radius of one kilometer.

