D.he health authorities in Germany reported 8354 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 551 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours, according to figures from the RKI on Saturday. The data give the Status of the RKI dashboard from 5.30 a.m. again, subsequent changes or additions are possible.

On Saturday last week, the RKI recorded 10,485 new infections and 689 new deaths within one day. The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. In the case of the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18, at 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

Seven-day incidence continues to decline

The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 60.1 nationwide on Saturday morning, according to the RKI. Four weeks ago, on January 16, the incidence had been 139. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. Most of the federal states continue to record falling seven-day incidences, according to the RKI.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 2,328,447 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of February 13, 00:00). The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,112,000. The total number of people who died with or with a proven Sars-CoV-2 infection rose to 64,742.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was according to the RKI situation report from Friday evening at 0.87 (previous day 0.85). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 87 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides.