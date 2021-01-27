Coronavirus 81 new coronary infections were diagnosed in Jyväskylä – The majority of the record number originated from a student event

The mayor appealed to the townspeople: Follow the restrictions.

27.1. 18:52

In Jyväskylä a record number of new coronavirus infections appeared on Wednesday.

By the time of its inception, 81 cases of new infections had occurred, half of which came from last week’s restaurant exposure.

Mayor of Jyväskylä Timo Koivisto reports that the number of infections now occurring is more than the total for the entire previous three weeks.

“Even this situation would have been avoided if, for example, the gathering limit of 10 people had been complied with,” he says.

Quarantined the number of those diagnosed increased to more than 1,000 after new infections. Before Wednesday, 750 people had already been quarantined this week. The city says it is very concerned about the situation.

The background is a mass exposure at Heidi’s Bier Bar last Thursday. According to the city, it was an event for students that was attended by about 150 people, according to health care data. The event was attended by several students from the University of Jyväskylä.

The event for international students was canceled, but numerous students still attended. The city has discussed the matter with university management and the student union. The University of Jyväskylä has decided to suspend contact teaching until the end of January on the Jyväskylä campus.

According to Koivisto, Jyväskylä has previously controlled its infection situation well. Last week there were several days in Jyväskylä when no new infections were detected. “This is quite annoying,” Koivisto admits.

He calls on the townspeople to adhere to the restrictions.

Jyväskylä on Monday, the city’s health service arranged for students to take a coronavirus test in the vicinity of Kortepohja’s student housing.

Samples were taken from 150 symptomatic individuals. Slightly more than half of them have been analyzed so far, and 26 positive test results have been obtained. Infection rates may increase as the analysis progresses this evening and tomorrow.

“The samples are also being tested for the possibility of a transforming virus,” the doctor in charge of infectious diseases Ilkka Käsmä says.

Jyväskylä the city’s emergency management team will meet to consider restrictions no later than Friday. The city appeals to people to comply with the restrictions.

In Jyväskylä, all restrictions on the spreading phase apply, with the exception of restrictions on indoor sports activities for those under 18 years of age. As the chain of transmission is known and mainly affects parents, it is not necessarily necessary to introduce new restrictions, according to Koivisto.

“However, we are following the development of the situation. If the infections turn out to be caused by the transformation virus, new restrictions can be introduced, ”says Koivisto.

Another case explaining the extent of the infection originated last week in gyms. However, new infections are limited to the family circles of those affected and target people who have already been quarantined.