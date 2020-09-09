The contamination of high school students in Lille is attributed to a significant increase in Covid-19 cases in the seaside resort.

Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, an upscale seaside resort in Pas-de-Calais very busy in summer, is currently affected by a “significant increase” the number of cases of Covid-19, which in particular resulted in the contamination of nearly a hundred high school students in Lille, said the Regional Health Agency (ARS) on Wednesday, September 9. Over the period from August 29 to September 4, 213 positive cases of residents of the agglomeration community were identified, said the ARS of Hauts-de-France, confirming information from the newspaper The voice of the North.

“This local circulation of the virus has resulted in the contamination of people present occasionally in Le Touquet and the surrounding area in recent weeks”, says the ARS. About 80 high school students in five establishments in the Lille metropolitan area have stayed in Le Touquet or have been in contact with someone who has stayed there. “Other cases of positive people having stayed in Le Touquet have also been observed in the Nord and Pas-de-Calais. This finding reflects a circulation of the virus linked to the summer period and to the mixing of populations of various origins in festive context “, concludes the Agency.

The rectorate and the ARS have therefore launched “investigations” in order to identify sick persons or contact persons, and “recommended the closure of two high schools where several cases have been recorded: the Lycée La Salle in Lille and the Lycée Marcq Institution in Marcq-en-Barœul”. At Touquet-Paris-Plage, where wearing a mask has been compulsory since the end of July, the town hall also imposed on Friday, and until the end of September, the closure of bars and restaurants from 12:30 a.m. and the ban on gatherings in the street after 12:30 a.m.