Coronavirus 75% of the companies that responded to the Chamber of Commerce’s survey support the introduction of a vaccine passport

Companies are expected to grow slightly weaker than last fall.

Companies strongly support the introduction of an extended vaccine passport, according to a survey conducted by the Chamber of Commerce for its member companies.

According to it, 75% of companies thought that a vaccine passport was a necessary means to get back to normal. Ten per cent did not consider it necessary and 14 per cent did not care. More than 2,800 member companies of the chambers of commerce responded to the survey in late January.

President of the Central Chamber of Commerce Juho Romakkaniemi says this is a strong message from business and industry to the government.

“A vaccine passport is needed to open up society and get closer to normal. A vaccine passport that requires three vaccinations would also speed up the taking of vaccinations, which in turn would help to break the corona, ”Romakkaniemi says in a press release.

Romakkaniemi criticizes the government, which he says restrictions and closures to prevent the spread of infections are the number one means.

“There would be other means if they were to be introduced.”

Omicron variant the spread has caused some problems for companies, including in terms of labor supply. As many as 74 percent of companies report that omicron-borne illnesses and quarantines have made it more difficult for the company to operate. According to the Chamber of Commerce, many companies experience bitterness that the cost of quarantine falls on companies.

According to Romakkaniemi, illnesses and quarantines have caused restructuring and significant costs in the companies.

In September Compared to the corresponding survey, companies see that the development of both turnover and the number of employees will weaken slightly over the next two months.

Slightly more than half of the companies believe that turnover will increase or remain unchanged over the next two months. In September, 64 per cent of companies believed in growth.

The risk of bankruptcy is also now felt to have risen in slightly more companies than in the autumn. About 21 per cent of the companies that responded to the survey said that the risk of bankruptcy had increased, compared to 18.5 per cent in September.