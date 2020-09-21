Getting vaccinated against the flu, a gesture on the way to becoming a citizen act to avoid an explosive cocktail with the Covid-19 epidemic? In any case, this is the meaning of the appeal of 75 deputies from La République en Marche. In a column published in Le Journal du Dimanche, they stress that “With the approach of winter, the risk is great of seeing the Covid-19 collide with the flu, itself responsible for around 10,000 deaths each year“.

“The symptoms are close, so it is imperative that we can already say that a patient is vaccinated against the flu, that cannot be it, so it is a suspicion of Covid-19“, explains Julien Borowczyk, LREM deputy and chairman of the Covid-19 commission. The government has ordered 13 million doses of influenza vaccine, more than in previous years, to encourage as many French people as possible to be vaccinated.