Among the new departments in which the virus has been actively circulating since this weekend, we find Corsica, the North, Seine-Maritime or even Bas-Rhin. Caroline Arnold is in duplex from Strasbourg. “While the virus is actively circulating again in the Bas-Rhin, the prefect will be able to take additional measures to try to slow down its spread”, details the journalist.

Like all the prefects of the departments placed in the red zone, she may “limit or prohibit certain gatherings, trips or even the opening hours of bars and restaurants”. At the same time, the Council of State examines since this morning the legality of another decree taken by the prefect of Bas-Rhin, to impose the wearing of the mask everywhere, and challenged by justice. The answer is expected in the evening.