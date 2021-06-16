There are 600,000 deaths to date from Coronavirus in the United States after 15 months of pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Thanks to the vaccines that have forcefully entered the market, the trend has slowed down in recent weeks, passing from thousands to hundreds. Always many but the exit from the tunnel is beginning to show.

Over 100,000 Americans died on average over the past winter, with a preponderance of African Americans and Hispanics.

Now, however, as more and more people have been vaccinated, and in particular the older categories, the mortality rate has dropped dramatically.

There are now an average of around 375 fatalities per day, down from the more than 3,000 per day recorded in January.

Compared to the whole world, the United States holds the sad record of the country with the highest number of total deaths, followed by Brazil, India and Mexico.

The death toll worldwide is 3.8 million.

Vaccines have been everywhere the weapon that is defeating the virus.

Previously, only a month had passed from 400,000 to half a million deaths in the country, but now it has taken 4 months to reach the 600,000 mark.

At the same time, the infections, which moved in parallel with the deaths, recorded a peak in January of over 300,000 in a single day. Now the United States confirms an average of fewer than 15,000 infections.

The generalized positive trend has led many states to lift the restrictions on the Coronavirus. Some have even abandoned the requirement of masks for vaccinated individuals and social distancing altogether.

Unfortunately, however, many Americans are very reluctant to get vaccinated, with just over half of US adults fully immunized.

In parts of the country such as the Midwest and the South in particular, vaccination rates per 100,000 people are still relatively low compared to the Northeast and parts of the West Coast, according to data from CDA, the U.S. Centers for Control and disease prevention. A marked gap between the rural and urban areas of the country.

Tuesday’s figures confirm the arrival of a study of a new vaccine, the one produced by Novavax. 100% effective against the original Coronavirus strain and 93% against other variants.

The company’s next step will be to seek regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration, which has issued emergency clearances for three other vaccines, those made by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Over 1 billion doses will be given to developing countries and most likely it will be possible to achieve President Joe Biden’s goal, which is to make the 4th of July America’s Independence Day from the virus.