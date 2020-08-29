“The dynamic of transmission in strong growth is very worrying”, explains Public Health France.

Public health France evokes the fear of a progression “exponential” the epidemic of Covid-19 in France. Saturday August 29, the country recorded 5,453 additional confirmed cases of contamination in 24 hours. If this new increase marks, however, an inflection compared to the 7,379 additional cases reported on Friday, the highest since March 31, “the dynamic of the transmission in strong growth is very worrying”, explains Public Health France. “In week 34, 78 departments exceeded the threshold for the incidence rate of 10 per 100,000 inhabitants and nine departments exceeded the alert threshold (50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants)”, details SPF.

The agency also highlights the increase in the number of cases among people with symptoms, which now represent more than half of confirmed cases. However, it does not translate for the moment into an increase in costs for hospitals: 4,530 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Saturday, a figure down from the total of 4,535 recorded the day before, including 400 patients. in an intensive care unit (against 387 the day before).

The total number of deaths since the start of the epidemic has reached 30,602, including 20,095 in hospitals (+6 in 24 hours), the agency said.