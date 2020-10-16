If the goal of a vaccine against Covid-19 should not be reached in France before the summer of 2021, some countries are already betting on it. “The Chinese authorities are moving quickly and even plan to market a vaccine at the end of November., says journalist Arnaud Miguet, live from Shanghai. But, in the meantime, in China, more than half a million people are already vaccinated.“. These are the so-called front-line staff: doctors, nurses, but also civil servants and customs officers.

“In recent days, this also concerns students wishing to study abroad, continues the journalist. They can receive the vaccine from two companies: Sinopharm, free of charge, and Sinovac, for 24 euros for two doses. It should be remembered, and this is not trivial, that the vaccine is still in the final phase of clinical trial“. However, a study published Thursday, October 15 in the British journal The Lancet shows promising results on 600 adults, minimal side effects, and a very good immune response.

