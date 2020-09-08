This daily balance is significantly lower than that of the last few days but over a week, it is on the rise.

Public Health France (SPF) announced on Monday, September 7, that it had counted 4,203 new cases of Covid-19 contamination in the country in twenty-four hours. This daily toll is clearly down compared to the previous three days, when new cases had risen between 7,000 and nearly 9,000.

But if we compare this figure to previous Mondays, it confirms the trend of an acceleration in the spread of the new coronavirus, which makes some people fear the arrival of a new epidemic wave. This daily toll had been 3,082 new cases on Monday August 31, 1,955 on Monday August 24, and 493 on August 17.

In one week, France detected 42,673 cases of contamination, said the Directorate General of Health (DGS), for a total number of 328,980 cases confirmed since the start of the epidemic.

Another indicator closely followed by the authorities, the test positivity rate stood at 5.1% on Monday, said SPF (against 4.9% on Sunday) which reported 562 “clusters” under investigation, including 58 new in 24 hours.

Twenty-five new deaths were recorded in hospitals, bringing the total to 20,250. In nursing homes and other social and medico-social establishments, the latest assessment, dating from September 2, is 10,476. The total number of deaths is 30,726 people.