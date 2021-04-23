In the midst of the second wave of coronavirus that punishes the country, Aerolineas Argentinas confirmed this Friday that on Sunday 384 thousand doses will arrive in the country of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. This is the first of three flights that, in total, will bring one million doses to the country.

“A few hours ago the third flight we made to Beijing took off from Ezeiza, to bring more doses of the Sinopharm vaccines. The operation will have a technical stopover in Madrid, and then fly for 12 hours to China. It will arrive in the country on April 25 with 384,000 doses, “confirmed Pablo Ceriani, president of the flag carrier.

In addition, he specified that 371,200 doses will arrive on Monday on another Airlines flight, while another 244,800 doses will arrive via Frankfurt on a Lufthansa plane.

With the arrival of these new doses of Sinopharm, Argentina will be close to crossing the barrier of ten million vaccines obtained. After the arrival of the last shipment of Sputnik V on Monday, 8,932,600 had been reached.

From Beijing, they say in the Government, there could be news next week: they believe that the remaining million of the two contracts signed (for 4 million doses) with Sinopharm could arrive between the last days of April and May.

