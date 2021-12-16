Coronavirus 34 self-infections confirmed in Finland – Mia Kontio: Vaccination of people over 60 for the third time is in a hurry

For example, a quarter of Helsinki’s infections are already caused or suspected to be caused by a new self-transformation. HS will follow the press conference moment by moment at the end of this story.

How how much has been found in coronavirus omicron transformation in Finland? How can the transformation affect the epidemic situation in the coming weeks? And how busy are hospitals with coronary patients?

Among other things, answers to these questions are expected when the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) hold their weekly press conference on Thursday.

At the event in addition to the usual current coronavirus situation, a review of the virus transformation situation will be consulted.

At present, delta transformation holds power in Finland, but for example, a quarter of Helsinki’s infections are already caused or suspected to be caused by a new omicron transformation.

The press conference will be attended by a leading expert Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki STM and Chief Physician Otto Helve and Leading Expert, Associate Professor of Virology Carita Savolainen-Kopra From THL.

In addition, questions are being answered by department heads Satu Koskela and Taneli Puumalainen From STM and a leading expert Mia Kontio From THL.