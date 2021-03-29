Coronavirus 34 coronavirus infections were detected at the Vytöpuisto school in Vantaa during the previous month

According to preliminary studies, 28 positive samples are associated with suspicion of variants, but final results are not yet available.

In Vantaa A total of 34 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed at Kytöpuisto School in the last month. Some students and staff have been exposed to the infection.

Exposed individuals have been mapped and quarantined until they are no longer at risk for the disease. In addition, all exposed individuals have been instructed to undergo a coronavirus test regardless of symptoms. Exposed persons have received a separate bulletin.

Part new cases were identified in connection with the screening of the entire school, and some became apparent elsewhere, the Vantaa press release states.

Cases have been identified at several different grade levels, and several cases have been identified at some categories. There are no clear links between all cases.

Some infections have been reported in individuals who have been quarantined based on previous exposure. Not all infected people have caused exposures on school premises.

In the vast majority of cases, the infection is most likely to come from outside the school.

Of those infected, 25 were symptomatic and nine were asymptomatic. According to preliminary studies, 28 positive samples are associated with suspicion of variants, but final results are not yet available.

Vantaa the Infectious Diseases and Hygiene Unit works with the school on an ongoing basis to investigate cases and identify those exposed. Primarily, the school communicates with those students (their guardians) and staff members who are directed to quarantine.

Other pupils, guardians and staff of the school will also be kept informed of the progress of the situation, if necessary.