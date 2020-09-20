new Delhi: The number of deaths from Kovid-19 between 15 to 19 in the national capital ranged between 30-40 per day, while over 4,000 new cases were reported daily. This information has been revealed in official figures. In this five-day period, however, a record 60,000 to 62,000 investigations were conducted every day.

According to official data shared by the Health Department of Delhi, Kovid-19 cases have increased significantly since the beginning of this month. On September 16, 4,473 new patients came, which is the highest increase in the number of cases in a single day so far. There were 33 deaths that day, while the death toll was 4839.

According to official figures, the number of daily cases and daily deaths reported between 15 and 19 September are as follows: 4263 (36 deaths); 4473 (33); 4432 (38); 4127 (30); And 4071 (38).

On Saturday, 4,071 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Delhi, causing the number of infected in the metropolis to exceed 2.42 lakh, while the number of dead increased to 4,945.

According to the Bulletin of the Health Department released on Saturday, based on the data of the last 10 days, the rate of infection of people was 6.57 percent and the death rate was 0.74 percent. According to the bulletin, the recovery rate of patients is more than 84 percent, while the overall case mortality rate is 2.04 percent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Friday, “It is good that the death rate is less than 1 percent, it was above 3.5-4 percent a month ago.” Jain claimed, “The situation is fine now.” From September 8, the Delhi government has increased the number of investigations significantly. On September 15 last, there were 62,669 investigations so far.

According to official figures, the number of investigations conducted from 16 to 19 September were 62593, 60014, 61037 and 61973 respectively. The number of under-treated patients has also increased during this period as compared to the data of previous days. The number of patients undergoing treatment between 15 and 19 September 29,787 respectively; 30,914; 31,721; 32,250 and 32,064.

