A study by the Higher Institute of Trades and the Maaf reveals Tuesday, September 8 the partial unemployment of 25,000 young people in apprenticeship during the health crisis.

Some 25,000 apprentices had to stop their work and be placed on short-time work in France, between March and June, due to the coronavirus health crisis, according to a study by the Higher Institute of Trades and the Maaf that franceinfo revealed on Tuesday September 8.

It is to preserve this access route to employment, which has been booming in recent years, that the government has launched a plan, with aid between 5,000 and 8,000 euros, depending on the age of the young person.

While it was feared that the smallest companies would freeze their apprenticeship hires in the start of the 2020 school year, the situation seems to be improving. Hairdressers, for example, will take on apprentices, while they were closed during confinement.